Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,164 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,581,000.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

