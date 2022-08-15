Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VUG traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

