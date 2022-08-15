Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,578. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

