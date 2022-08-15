Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $158,000 in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Oxus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000.

NASDAQ OXUS traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,607. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

