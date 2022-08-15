Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,911. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

