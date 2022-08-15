Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 796,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

