Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,910 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.43. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

