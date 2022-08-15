Wealth Alliance Sells 150 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.18 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.