Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,378,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEFA stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.

