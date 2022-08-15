Wealth Alliance Purchases 358 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after buying an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 70,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 40,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.01 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $132.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.