Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,288 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $276,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 653,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 496,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MFC opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

