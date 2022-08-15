Wealth Alliance Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TJX opened at $65.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.