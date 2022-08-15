Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Shares of ELV opened at $491.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.74. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

