Wealth Alliance Buys 346 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

