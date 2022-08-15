Wealth Alliance Buys 3,186 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $94.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $189.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

