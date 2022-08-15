Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.67

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.67 and last traded at $172.23, with a volume of 23694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.