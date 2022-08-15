Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.57

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$183.57 and last traded at C$183.49, with a volume of 20855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$180.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.07.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,811.32.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.