Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.8 %

Waste Connections stock opened at C$180.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$46.49 billion and a PE ratio of 53.16. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$165.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Company Profile

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total value of C$554,825.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

