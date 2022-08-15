Warburg Research Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €73.00 ($74.49) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, reaching €64.78 ($66.10). The company had a trading volume of 467,656 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.54. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

