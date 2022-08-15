Warburg Research Reiterates €34.10 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €34.10 ($34.80) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Aareal Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

Aareal Bank stock opened at €32.42 ($33.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.67. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €19.62 ($20.02) and a fifty-two week high of €33.16 ($33.84).

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

