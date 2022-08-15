Warburg Research Reiterates €34.10 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €34.10 ($34.80) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Aareal Bank Stock Up 1.1 %
Aareal Bank stock opened at €32.42 ($33.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.67. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €19.62 ($20.02) and a fifty-two week high of €33.16 ($33.84).
About Aareal Bank
