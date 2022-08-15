Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.56.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
