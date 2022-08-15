VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Down 12.2%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 5,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 672,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

The stock has a market cap of $734.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. On average, research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VTEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VTEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in VTEX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

