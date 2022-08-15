Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) versus Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivakor and Casella Waste Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $889.21 million 4.98 $41.10 million $0.91 94.12

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.9% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivakor and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 0 0 0 1 4.00

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Vivakor.

Profitability

This table compares Vivakor and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor N/A N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems 4.69% 12.27% 4.03%

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Vivakor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivakor

(Get Rating)

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2022, it owned and/or operated 50 solid waste collection operations, 65 transfer stations, 23 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 3 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.