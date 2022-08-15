Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $31.15 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 249,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 247,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.