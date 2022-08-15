Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $2.17 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBBF. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

