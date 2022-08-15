Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) were up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 118,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,734,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.
Vipshop Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Vipshop
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
