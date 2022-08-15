Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $10.11. 375,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
