Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Short Interest Update

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Vipshop Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $10.11. 375,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.