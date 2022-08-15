VINchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147,512.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $147,512.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

