View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 8,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,258,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. View had a negative return on equity of 76.22% and a negative net margin of 419.74%. Analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
