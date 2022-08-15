View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 8,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,258,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

View Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Get View alerts:

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. View had a negative return on equity of 76.22% and a negative net margin of 419.74%. Analysts predict that View, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On View

About View

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of View by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,027,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 385,903 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of View during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of View by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 296,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.