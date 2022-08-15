VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $53.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065850 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.