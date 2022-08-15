Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.45. 388,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,086,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

