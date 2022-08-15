Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on VRSK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

