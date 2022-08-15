Verge (XVG) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Verge has a total market cap of $66.82 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00254477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,814,063 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

