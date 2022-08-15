Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $26.46 on Monday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.