Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $26.46 on Monday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Veolia Environnement

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.