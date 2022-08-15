Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Short Interest Update

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Venator Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $2,797,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 477,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 223,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 57,427 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Venator Materials Stock Performance
Venator Materials Company Profile
Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.
See Also
