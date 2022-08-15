Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.85. 2,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

