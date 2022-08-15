Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

