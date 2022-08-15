Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.05. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

