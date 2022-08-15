Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,831,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,129,000 after buying an additional 218,650 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,738.0% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,036 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,258,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

