Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.97. The stock had a trading volume of 290,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

