Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 148,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

