Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $393.71. 235,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average is $383.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

