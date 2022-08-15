Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

