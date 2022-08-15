Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.