Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Dohj LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VO traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $226.03. 8,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

