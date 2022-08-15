Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $215.86 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average of $208.73.

