Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,285. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $152.74 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

