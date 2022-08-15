Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 205,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.38. 329,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

