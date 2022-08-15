Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.40. 272,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198,004. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.