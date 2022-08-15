Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.80. 64,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

